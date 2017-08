ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The democratic candidates for Albany mayor will square off in a debate.

Common Council Pres. Carolyn McLaughlin and Common Councilor Frank Commisso, Jr. are both looking to unseat incumbent Mayor Kathy Sheehan.

NEWS10 ABC anchor Elisa Streeter will be on the panel asking questions.

The debate is being held at the Hearst Media Center and begins at 7 p.m.