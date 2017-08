Oliver – 6 and ½ year old mixed breed

Big, lovable guy. Wants to be the only pet!

Hey Friends, Oliver here. I might be a bit older and a little chunky, but I have moves like you’ve never seen! I love people and my nub never stops wagging when I see my friends. And I love to kiss so you’ll have to be ready for that.

I’d prefer to be the only pet, but with a man like me in your life, you won’t need anyone else!

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society 518-434-8128