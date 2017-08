SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local woman has been arrested for DWI under Leandra’s Law.

Rotterdam Police say they got a call about a woman driving a dark colored SUV who might be intoxicated with her children inside.

Police say they found 59-year-old Donna Martin after she went through the Taco Bell Drive Thru on Altamont Avenue.

Martin is accused of driving drunk with two 7-year-old children in the car.

She was arrested and charged with two felony counts and other charges.