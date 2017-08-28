Local couple joining Tropical Storm Harvey relief effort

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Preps have been going on all morning to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey at the American Red Cross in Albany.

Right now their focus is getting this relief truck on the road to help those affected by Tropical Storm Harvey in Texas and Louisiana. Two volunteers from Clifton Park will be headed down to Baton Rouge Louisiana in this truck to provide relief.

The truck is packed with life-saving tools to keep people nourished as they clean up from flooding and damage Harvey left in its wake.

Warmers and coolers inside will allow volunteers to serve up hot meals and cold water. It’s very important as people work through the day and night in dangerous conditions to get back to a sense of normalcy down south.

Officials say the truck will make a stop to stock up with supplies like water once it gets closer to where they are stationed.

“This vehicle can carry a lot it can carry up to two pallets worth of materials whether that be water or snacks but it can definitely carry a lot,” David Kunzelman, a regional disaster officer, said.

The couple from plans on pulling out of Albany before 1:00 p.m.