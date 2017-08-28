Here’s how you can help those affected by Harvey

HOUSTON (NEWS10) – With catastrophic floods from Harvey affecting many in Texas and Louisiana, here’s how you can help the victims.

American Red Cross. You can donate on the Red Cross’ website, call 1-800-RED-CROSS, or text “Harvey” to 90999 to make contributions.

Amazon/Whole Foods. You can donate money or items on its wishlist.

Salvation Army. Donations can be made on its website, by phone at 1-800-SAL-ARMY or text “STORM” to 51555.

Houston Humane Society. The humane society is sheltering animals and providing care. Make a donation.

Greater Houston Community Fund. A relief fund established by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner. Donate here.

Local food banks. Houston Press compiled a list of food banks looking for donations.

Before donating, officials recommend verifying that the charity or organization is legitimate to ensure the money is going to the right place.