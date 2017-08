Lenny – 1 year old Chihuahua mix

Lenny is as sweet and social as they come. Loves to play with toys, do tricks for food, and be all around goofy. He’s good with other dogs and just looking for someone to love.

This guy truly is a LOVE Bug and Pet Connection will sponsor his adoption fees to find the perfect home !

A Southern Rescue……..

Mohawk Hudson Humane Society (518) 434-8128