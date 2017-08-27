Wayward bull corralled on interstate highway in New Jersey

By Published:
This photo provided by the New Jersey State Police shows a bull that was found along Interstate 195 on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Hamilton Township, N.J. Troopers helped slow down traffic in the area while civilians armed with lassos helped corral the bull and eventually got it into a trailer without incident or injury. (New Jersey State Police via AP)

HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — State police have helped capture a wayward bull that was found walking along a major interstate highway in New Jersey.

The young black bull was spotted around 8:15 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 195, near an exit in the Trenton suburb of Hamilton Township.

Troopers helped slow down traffic. State police said on Facebook that “cowboys with lassos” helped corral the bull and eventually got it into a trailer. No one was injured and the animal was returned to its owner.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the bull escaped or how it ended up along the highway.

Authorities say no major travel delays were reported.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s