Star Trek weekend held in Ticonderoga: “Trekonderoga”

TICONDERGOGA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s a weekend for Star Trek lovers hoping to live long and prosper on the final day of a Star Trek event in Ticonderoga.

This three day event celebrated Star Trek fans and a franchise beloved throughout the galaxy.

“You come up you can meet the celebrities, get autographs, there’s panels, presentations, celebrity photo ops, and of course you can tour our beautiful set,” said Marybeth Ritkouski, event planner.

“Trekkies” rejoice at the sight of an authentic Star Trek set that transports fans back to childhood in a starship that just might make you feel, out of this galaxy.

“We actually rebuilt Stage 9. It’s literally the entire starship just the way it was,” said James Cawley, creator of the Ticonderoga Star Trek set.

“If you turn and look behind you you’ll see you came in through the shuttle craft hanger deck. You are on the Starship Enterprise, our first stop on the tour is of course the transporter rooms,” Ritkouski said.

“There have been people who have cried through the sets because it’s like the living room at your parents’ house,” said Jaime Sanchez, tour guide.

The three day event features set tours, vendors, and special activities just for “Trekkies.” Not to mention special appearances by original stars like, Walter Koenig also known as “Pavel Chekov.”

“He’s actually leading tours through the original enterprise how cool is that?” Cawley said. “He’s a good friend. I’ve known him for many years and he walked into it and said ‘my god this is it!’”

The weekend long event happens only once a year but if you missed today don’t worry, you can beam yourself over for a tour of the set Tuesday through Sunday.