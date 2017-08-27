NY aircraft, vessels and people aiding hurricane response

By Published: Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Air National Guard is heading to Texas and Louisiana, bringing aircraft, vessels and manpower to respond to Hurricane Harvey.

Democratic Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday he deployed the emergency personnel to aid the recovery effort.

Rescue teams, maintenance and support staff from the 106th Rescue Wing of the New York Air National Guard is responding, along with three rescue helicopters, a rescue plane and several boats and watercraft.

Harvey arrived on land in Texas Friday night as a Category 4 hurricane before being downgraded to a tropical storm. It further weakened while moving inland.

Heavy rains are resulting in major flooding that is expected to cause dangerous conditions for the millions of people who live in the storm’s path, particular in and around Houston.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s