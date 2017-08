NEWBURGH, N.Y. (NEWS10) – An update on the military plane crash that happened last month.

Nine New York service members killed in that Mississippi crash were honored in a memorial service today in Newburgh.

One of those men honored, Waterford and RPI grad, Major Caine Goyette.

Today’s ceremony was private and only for those who were stationed at Stewart Air National Guard Base in Newburgh.

A total of 16 were killed in the crash last month. The cause still remains under investigation.