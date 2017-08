QUEENSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local business owner finding himself in trouble with the law.

Police in Queensbury say the owner of Global Fitness Gym in Glens Falls was found with over a pound of cocaine during a traffic stop.

Gordon Wilhelm was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance with the intent to sell and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The passenger in the car with him, Catherine Peacock, is also facing the same charges.