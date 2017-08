RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two local people now recovering from burn injuries after working in the engine compartment of a ship in the Port of Coeymans.

Fire officials have yet to confirm specific details.

However, they did tell NEWS10 that the two individuals were using a torch.

One victim suffered burns to all four limbs and was flown to the Westchester burn unit.

The other was transported to a nearby hospital via ambulance.