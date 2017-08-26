What to know for Travers Day 2017 in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The 148th running of the annual Travers Stakes will be held Saturday at the Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs. Here’s what you need to know if you’re planning on heading to the track or will be in the area.

Admission and General Info:

Admission gates open at 7:00 a.m. with a special first post time of 11:35 a.m.

Parking gates open at 6:45 a.m.

Grandstand admission on Travers Day is $15

Saratoga season pass holders are guaranteed admission on Travers Day

Arrival and Parking:

Due to increased traffic congestion, the Saratoga Springs Police Department asks visitors to arrive at the track early

Private parking lots are available on the Union Ave and Nelson Ave sides of the racetrack

Visitors are advised to write down the address and location of where their car is parked so it can be easily located at the end of the day. Police officers will not be available to help find your car until hours after races have concluded

Buses will be directed to enter the Oklahoma Racetrack on East Avenue at Gate 21. Buses will NOT be allowed to pick-up or drop-off on Union Ave, East Ave or Nelson Ave

NYRA has limited handicapped parking at the Main Gate Entrance, Rex Hall Entrance, and Oklahoma Track. The handicapped locations are paid parking

Taxis will drop-off patrons at the Wright Street Gate off of Nelson Ave. Taxis will NOT be allowed to stop in traffic on Union Ave or Nelson Ave to pick-up or drop-off customers

All ride-sharing (Lyft & Uber) will pick-up ONLY on NYRA property at Gate 21 (East Ave/Potato Chip Lane) in a specifically designated location. NO ride-sharing pick-up will be allowed on Union Ave/Wright Street/Frank Sullivan Place, or on Nelson Ave in the area of the track. Riders should expect surge pricing to be in effect throughout the day

Security:

All guests will be subject to security screening upon entering the grounds. It is recommended to allow extra time when planning your trip for Travers Day.

Travers Running:

The 148th Running of the Travers Stakes will go to post at 5:44 p.m., and is the 11th race on the 13-race card

