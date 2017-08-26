Veterans breakfast held in Altamont for military members and their families

ALTAMONT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A special breakfast in Altamont honoring veterans from all over New York State took place Saturday morning.

About once a month, veterans from World War II, Korean War, and many other major wars involving the United States congregate at a family run restaurant in Altamont to swap stories and bond over a hearty breakfast.

“It’s evolved into what I would say is like therapy session. We all get something out of it. We’re going to therapy but we never know if we’re going to be on the couch or in the chair,” said Mark Yingling, event coordinator.

It was a morning full of history, friendship and memories.

“The bottom one is a picture of me when I was about 18 years old when I first went into the service,” said Eugene Gierke, a World War II veteran, as he was describing a photo.

“I was on this type of vessel, I put most of this together from memory,” said Walter Shults, a World War II veteran, as he discussed his experiences in the war.

One vet at the table will be 100 years old in just a year’s time, but like many others, he says coming here and reliving his time in the service makes him feel youthful and proud.

“I enjoy all these people here. I’m just making acquaintances, it keeps me feeling a little younger maybe,” said Austin Hutton, the current 99 year old World War II veteran.

“You hear the stories of people who have suffered much more than you. We left a lot of heroes behind and they’ll remain young forever,” Gierke said.

But, these breakfasts are not just for the vets. They are equally special for the people they inspire.

“I am blown away in the attention they give in honoring these vets. I’m really proud of my dad. He served 29 years in the army and retired as a Sargent major which is the highest ranking enlisted rank,” said Patrice Perkins, a family member of a veteran in attendance.

“He (a veteran) inspired me to do this book, which is a little book called a Moment of Memory . Inside it is Tom’s (a veteran) picture,” said William Frake, an author/illustrator.

The breakfast club is over for Saturday, but they do meet nearly every month and they say there is always room for one more “vet” at their table.