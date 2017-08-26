Traffic, an integral part of Travers Day in Saratoga

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Thousands of people poured into Saratoga Springs today, not just for the Travers but also a concert at Saratoga performing arts center (SPAC).

Luke Bryan is playing there Saturday night.

Between the two events it’s created a lot of traffic in the area.

Most of the traffic and congestion was consolidated to the downtown area, but spilled over into outlying areas.

“Everybody’s about the horses, everybody’s about the race today,” said Linda Jioia, who attended the Travers Stakes.

“It’s an electric day,” said Joe Jioia, who was also at the Travers Stakes

Every summer Linda Jioia and her husband, Joe, drive up to Saratoga Springs from Long Island just for the track season.

They love watching the races, but especially on Travers day.

“Travers is the best day here,” Linda Jioia said.

People near and far flocked to the city for the big event and once it was over, tried to make their way downtown.

“It was impossible to get in. We had to go back and forth down different blocks to finally get in here,” Linda Jioia said.

It didn’t help that the race ended at the same time people were heading to SPAC for a Luke Bryan concert, where roads were cut down to one lane.

“There’s no like two lanes, everything is single lane around here,” Linda Jioia said.

Sean Shay though, didn’t have as much trouble.

“It was a little tough getting out of the parking lot that’s all,” said Sean Shay, a thoroughbred owner.

While traffic may have interrupted some plans, it didn’t take away from all of the excitement.

“We lost all our money today. ‘Yeah the betting was horrible.’ Yeah, but it was a good day,” Linda Jioia said.

Don’t expect traffic to let up any time soon, as the night is just getting started with even more activity

Be careful and plan ahead if you’re heading out in Saratoga Springs on Saturday night.