SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Two New York lawmakers will be holding a round table discussion.

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Paul Tonko will be in Saratoga Springs talking to seniors about new legislation aimed at preventing financial scams.

The bill will establish a hotline seniors can call on where and how to report fraud.

The discussion is at noon Sunday, at the Adult and Senior Center of Saratoga.