Driver goes on reckless rampage through Guilderland neighborhood

GUILDERLAND, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A woman is now in police custody after she damaged multiple properties in a residential area while allegedly driving impaired.

Witnesses said it happened around 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon. The woman was driving down Carman Road here when she crashed into that telephone pole.

While you’d think that was the end of her trip, think again.

Witnesses said the woman freed her car from the telephone pole and kept driving; going through a densely populated neighborhood.

She went over multiple lawns and took out a stop sign, until finally coming to a rest at this house on Terry Avenue.

Witnesses say they found her husband laying on the ground next to the car in a back brace and saw him taken away in an ambulance.

Police gave the driver a field sobriety test on scene and then took her into custody.

Tracey dean watched it all unfold and couldn’t believe what she saw.

“It’s just crazy, people are crazy…You have to appreciate every day that you have because you never know when it’s going to be your last,” Tracey Dean, witness from Altamont.

The Guilderland Police Chief said they believe the driver was impaired but they’re looking into whether it was by drugs, alcohol or both. The driver will be facing charges for this as well as criminal mischief, under the influence of drugs and reckless endangerment.