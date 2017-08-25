Police: Man shot by officers in Glenville was suicide by cop

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police say the officer-involved shooting that led to the death of Brian Skinner was a suicide by cop situation.

Police say Skinner made a 911 call saying his boyfriend was upstairs with a gun. Skinner was the only person in the home and police say he was the one that made the 911 calls to get the police to respond.

Skinner was shot six times after police say he came out of the house and charged at them with a kitchen knife.

Police say Skinner had a history of depression and had been treated for it. They also say he had attempted to commit suicide on three prior occasions.

During the ordeal, Glenville Police Chief Stephen Janik says officers had no choice but to use deadly force. He says the incident is taking a toll on all involved, including Skinner’s family and friends.

“A lot of people who knew him as a good person and he probably was a very good person but that night there was a different person that we dealt with and we also have to be conscious and sure that we take care of people that were also there that were forced to do this.”

State Police say they are still waiting for the toxicology reports to come back on Skinner.