Police: Man raped girl under the age of 17

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Police arrested a man they say raped a girl under the age of 17 on Sunday.

David Ball, 29, of Schuylerville, was arrested after he was accused of having sexual contact with a girl inside a residence in Mechanicville.

Police say Ball provided alcohol and marijuana to the girl before having sexual contact with her.

Ball was charged with third-degree rape and first-degree unlawfully dealing with a child.

He was remanded to the Saratoga County Jail in lieu of $5,000 cash/$10,000 bond.