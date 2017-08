GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The man accused of murdering a mother and her daughter is now saying he was high on drugs during the killings.

According to the Post Star, Bryan Redden told authorities that he had “done heroin” and regretted what he had done.

Redden is accused of killing 33-year-old Crystal Riley’s throat in front of her 4-year-old daughter. Police say he then killed the girl.