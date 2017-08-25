Local man weathering Hurricane Harvey in Texas

KATY, Texas (NEWS10) – A local man is weathering the monster hurricane just west of Houston in Katy, Texas.

Fred McCagg lives in East Nassau and is the highway superintendent there.

Fred and his wife are visiting their new granddaughter in Texas and says this is the first major hurricane he’s seen in his life.

“Yesterday my wife went to the store and got all the water. The stores were running out.”

Fred says they’re expecting anywhere from 15 to 30 inches of rain.

They’re supposed to return to the Capital Region. Those plans could change depending on the aftermath of the storm.