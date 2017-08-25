Local man weathering Hurricane Harvey in Texas

Water rises at Bob Hall Pier in Corpus Christi, Texas as Hurricane Harvey approaches on Friday, Aug. 25, 2017. The slow-moving hurricane could be the fiercest such storm to hit the United States in almost a dozen years. Forecasters labeled Harvey a “life-threatening storm” that posed a “grave risk” as millions of people braced for a prolonged battering. (Courtney Sacco/Corpus Christi Caller-Times via AP)

KATY, Texas (NEWS10) – A local man is weathering the monster hurricane just west of Houston in Katy, Texas.

Fred McCagg lives in East Nassau and is the highway superintendent there.

Fred and his wife are visiting their new granddaughter in Texas and says this is the first major hurricane he’s seen in his life.

“Yesterday my wife went to the store and got all the water. The stores were running out.”

Fred says they’re expecting anywhere from 15 to 30 inches of rain.

They’re supposed to return to the Capital Region. Those plans could change depending on the aftermath of the storm.

