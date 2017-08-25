Local girl beats the odds and celebrates her 12th birthday

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A benefit for a local girl whose mother built an all-inclusive playground in her name will take place on Saturday.

Becky Bowman built Kaitlin’s Korner in her daughter’s name. When she was diagnosed with a debilitating disease, doctors said she wouldn’t live past 10 but Kaitlin just celebrated her 12th birthday.

12 may not seem like a milestone birthday.

“Her birthday party was great she had a lot of kids there a lot of fun. She got her face painted like a butterfly and she matched her mommy!”

For Bowman and her daughter Kaitlin, it’s huge.

“She was diagnosed when she was three and the doctors told me that she wouldn’t live to see 10.”

Kaitlin was diagnosed with Late Infantile NCL (Batten disease), a neurological illness that’s fatal.”

Last summer her mother unveiled Kaitlin’s Korner at Gavin Park in Wilton, a place for children of all abilities to play together.

The playground has turned into more than what Bowman expected.

“Schools are taking field trips there. I can’t tell you the amount of kids that actually come up to Kaitlin and they want to say hi to her and they ask questions about her. It opens up that line for kids to actually ask questions and to learn about children that are different from them.”

Each year hundreds, of people come to the Saratoga Eagles Club to help Kaitlin through her journey.

Raising money for medical care insurance doesn’t cover.

“We have bands and homemade food, hamburgers, hot dogs, sausage. It’s Travers Day but this is what we do,” Don Clark, Kaitlin’s grandfather, said.

To help Kaitlin have a childhood that once seemed out of reach.

“These benefits help me to give her the things that she needs during the year and I really think that the community support have helped her get this far,” Becky said.

9th Annual ‘Come Together for Kaitlin’ Benefit

Saturday, August 26, 2017, beginning at noon

373 Crescent Ave, Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

$20 Adult, $5 Children 12 & Under

Pig Roast & BBQ, Live Music, Raffles, & More

Sponsored by Goat Brothers & Saratoga Springs Eagles – Aerie 2586