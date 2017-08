ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A former Saratoga County Sheriff’s Sergeant who was arrested on child porn charges was indicted.

Sergeant Peter Farnum was charged in July.

The criminal complaint against him claims thousands of files of child pornography was found on his laptop.

His estranged wife found adult pornography and sent the computer to a store in Albany and then Montana. Workers at the store in Montana then notified the FBI.

If convicted, Farnum faces up to 20 years behind bars.