Basebrawl! 3 big beefs, 8 tossed as Tigers top Yankees 10-6

DETROIT (AP) — Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera and Yankees catcher Austin Romine wrestled on the ground near home plate in the first of three bench-clearing altercations during Detroit’s testy 10-6 victory over New York on Thursday.

Five players were ejected, along with both managers and the Yankees’ bench coach.

Justin Upton and James McCann homered for Detroit, and Gary Sanchez went deep for the Yankees, but that all became secondary on a day when the umpires had their hands full trying to maintain order. Major League Baseball now figures to be busy, too, sorting out likely suspensions that could especially hurt the playoff-contending Yankees.

The winning and losing pitchers — Detroit’s Alex Wilson (2-4) and New York’s Dellin Betances (3-5) — were among those ejected. Betances was tossed after hitting a batter in the helmet with a pitch, tried to indicate it was a breaking ball and argued with the umps.