Another batch of mosquitoes tests positive for West Nile in Pittsfield

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (NEWS10) – Officials in Massachusetts say another batch of mosquitoes tests positive for West Nile Virus in Pittsfield.

This is the third confirmed finding in the city for the 2017 summer season.

Officials say to reduce the mosquito population and potential spread of the disease, there will be a truck-mounted mosquito spray application on Tuesday at 10 p.m.

West Nile Virus is most commonly spread through the bite of an infected mosquito. The best way to protect yourself and your loved ones from mosquito borne illness is to take the following precautions:

When outdoors, wear long pants, a long-sleeved shirt, and socks.

Use a repellent with DEET according to the instructions on the product label

Keep mosquitoes out of your house by repairing holes in screens and making sure screens fit tightly to doors and windows

Schedule outdoor events to avoid the hours between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active

Remove areas of standing water around your home to eliminate sources of mosquito breeding

Residents may request to be excluded from pesticide application by submitting an Exclusion Request Form which can be obtained at http://www.mass.gov/eea/agencies/agr/pesticides/mosquito/pesticide-application-exclusions.html. The form is also available by contacting the Berkshire County Mosquito Control Project at 413-447-9808 or berkmc@bcn.net.