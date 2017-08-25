8/25 Pet Connection: Chance

Chance is a 5 year old neutered pit mix.

He had a rough start to his life having contracted heartworm disease. He was treated and cleared by the vet before making his way to New York from South Carolina when he was adopted by a local family. The resident dog unfortunately did not get along with Chance and he was brought to us.

The shelter staff has gotten to know Chance very well while searching for his forever home.

He is a goofy snuggler who loves to go on walks. Chance does have pretty extreme separation anxiety and would do best in a family where someone is home during the day or better yet can take Chance to work with them! Chance has responded well to anxiety medication and continues to progress, but will need patience and support adjusting to his new home.

Chance seems to like dogs but his goofy playfulness does not always go over well with new four-legged friends, so a meet and great is a must.

Chance is a wonderful dog with a happy disposition that really just needs that special person or family to help him through his anxiety and give him the loving home he deserves.

Saratoga County Animal Shelter 518-885-4113

