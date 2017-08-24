White House unveils new Oval Office, West Wing renovations

WASHINGTON (NEWS10) – The White House is unveiling new renovations to the Oval Office and West Wing.

It’s the lobby where America’s most powerful politicians wait and it’s got a cleaner, brighter, new look.

The White House is showed off its refreshed West Wing lobby.

In the Roosevelt Room, there’s new carpet, furniture, and perhaps most noticeably, two new giant gold colored American eagles.

“It’s once again a confirmation that where we are is such a special place, and the White House is the people’s house, and everyday we’re very conscious of that,” Helen Aguirre, White House Media Affairs, said.

Staffers say they can also feel a difference, thanks to new air conditioning.

Government officials say the old system was well beyond its life cycle.

The renovations, while years in the making, are not cheap. The General Services Administration says the carpet replacement alone cost just over $1 million.

It’s the room with the least amount of changes that’s getting the most attention.

The Oval Office now sports new wallpaper and the gold stripes of the Obama-era are gone.

White House officials say President Trump picked the new design.

It comes from York Wall Coverings in York, Pennsylvania.

President Trump is expected to make more changes, including a new rug, later.

Staffers say they’re thrilled with the improvements they’ve seen so far.