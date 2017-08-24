Streets signs continuously stolen in Pittstown

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Stolen signs in one Capital Region community are now causing financial and safety concerns.

Police say it’s been going on for years. Somebody has been stealing road signs in the Town of Pittstown, and not just the street names, they’ve even gone so far as to make things dangerous by stealing stop signs.

“It’s been going on the last three years that I’ve been here. Last year was 30 signs. I think the year before was in the 20s and over the last week and a half, we’re missing 12 signs,” Pittstown Highway Superintendent Matthew Demars said.

Demars isn’t the only one shaking his head wondering why would anyone want to steal stop signs and signs identifying roads. He says the theft hasn’t slowed down at all.

“A hidden driveway sign was taken. I just got a call from a resident today and let the State Police know it was taken on Croll Road. So it’s still continuing to happen.”

It’s a crime that Demars and others worry could have grave consequences.

“I just want it to stop. Our main concern that someone is going to get injured,” Demars said. “Someone is not going to get an ambulance to show up at their house or a fire truck.”

Last year, it cost the town of Pittstown $3,000 to replace stolen signs that number this year already costing more than $1,000 in just a few weeks.

“As soon as we find out that they are gone we put them up right away.”

The mystery continues to bewilder, is it a prank or is someone making money off the signs?

“There’s just like a lot of people that think it’s funny or think it’s just fun to do,” Becky Keasbey said. “They’re like you know just something fun to do so maybe not a prank but just because they feel like it.”

“Maybe they’re putting them on Craigslist, taking them to auction places or junk yards.”

Even adding brackets to hold them down, so far it isn’t working.

“Now they’re snapping the signs right off or stealing the whole entire post.”

If you have any information that could help solve this case, call the police.