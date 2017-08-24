Shooting takes place near Troy Kitchen

By Published:

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Right now details are limited, but Troy Police have confirmed that there was a shooting around 8 p.m. Wednesday night.

Police were in the area of 4th and Congress Streets for some five hours interviewing witnesses and collecting evidence.

When NEWS10 ABC first got to the scene, police were investigating in the alley near Troy Kitchen and Grocery and Deli.

Our station has reached out to police a number of times but have not yet heard back.

NEWS10 ABC will provide the latest information as it is released.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s