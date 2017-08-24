Parents disturbed by disrepair, dangers at Schenectady park

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Parents are concerned a local playground is posing hazards for their children.

“It’s disturbing and disgusting,” Brandi Bellingham said.

Bellingham didn’t think the playground at Central Park in Schenectady could get any worse. But on Thursday morning, it did. Bellingham said she found feces next to the rock climbing wall.

“There were more and more kids coming, and we were pulling kids away from it,” she said. “Little kids.”

Bellingham called the city’s Parks Department and the mayor’s office, who both told her they’d take care of it. But she said that’s the same response she’s received for a while about potential hazards at the playground.

Every swing is broken and none of them have locks. Some swings are missing altogether.

Electrical wires also stick out of the ground next to the sandbox.

Parents tell me they're concerned the playground in #Schenectady's Central Park poses multiple hazards like these electrical wires @WTEN pic.twitter.com/UXsPSMgRrx — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 25, 2017

“We’ve had to stop my son and my niece from playing with it when they were over here,” Bellingham said.

Bouncy rides were removed without filling the holes.

“That’s a broken ankle waiting to happen,” Bellingham said. “These kids tear through here like it’s the Indy 500.”

No one filled these holes after removing bouncy rides at Central Park in #Schenctady – making it easy for kids to trip @WTEN pic.twitter.com/YLIGzncvn5 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 25, 2017

The fence that surrounds the playground is also broken in multiple spots, which Bellingham’s sister, Jana Boettner, isn’t happy about.

“People come here with multiple children, you know, and they go in two different directions,” Boettner said. “You really kind of count on that gate to keep them in and not running into the street or the ponds.”

Boettner wishes the city took better care of the park.

“It’s scary,” she said. “You know I have a small backyard, otherwise, I’d just stay there where it’s safe. We count on this park.”

Fence that surrounds the Central Park playground is broken in a few spots, allowing kids to escape to the roads & pond @WTEN #Schenectady pic.twitter.com/9qgEWAFJdP — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) August 25, 2017

After all, it is a place to have fun.

“I would like to be able to bring my son here and bring my niece, meet my friends with their children, and just have a good time and not have to stress the entire time,” Bellingham said.

NEWS10 ABC reached out the city for comment but did not receive a response.