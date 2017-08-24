Owners of Nicholaus Building suing Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The City of Schenectady and demolition company are now being sued by the owners of the historic Nicholaus Building.

They’re claiming their rights were violated and are seeking justice.

The building was located on the corner of State Street and Erie Boulevard in Schenectady.

Back in April 2016, the owner of Thai Thai Bistro which is located on the ground floor of the building notified the city that the building was shaking, causing cracking and separating of the walls, ceilings and floors.

The building was vacated later that day.

A year later, it was determined the building could collapse and the building was torn down.

Now, the owners of the building say the city and Jackson Demolition Service Inc. knocked down the building without a court order and barely notified them.