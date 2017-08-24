Master Yang’s martial arts students place 2nd in South Korea

LATHAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital Region kids went for the gold last month, as several young athletes from Master Yang’s Martial Arts Center competed in a worldwide competition overseas.

Local students from Master Yang’s Martial Arts Center recently returned from a world competition in South Korea competing in events like Tae Kwon Do.

The contest hosted 5,000 athletes between the ages of 6 to 80 from 51 countries around the world.

Master Yang’s competed with 53 students, took part in seminars, and tours.

Their students represented Team USA, bringing home 21 gold medals, 21 silvers, and 16 bronze medals.

Master Yang’s team placed second overall, coming second to only the home team, South Korea.

