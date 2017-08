GHENT, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The former West Ghent volunteer fire company treasurer who embezzled funds to bankroll her business has been sentenced.

Gail Cesternino was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to pay $58,000 in restitution and $5,000 in fines.

The 46-year-old used her position as treasurer to pull out cash, issue herself checks and charge personal expenses on the fire company’s credit card and funnel the money into her private cookware business.