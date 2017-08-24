FBI assisting Troy Police in officer-involved shooting case

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department is requesting assistance from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) to support its investigation into the officer-involved shooting of Dahmeek McDonald.

The FBI will join the Alcohol, Tobacco & Firearms and the New York State Police who are currently assisting the department in investigating this incident.

The Troy Police Department says at this time, they have not recovered a firearm; however, were able to gather information that will assist them in in their investigation.

Last week, police said officers came up on a vehicle at 8th and Rensselaer with two occupants inside. One of the occupants was identified as McDonald, who was wanted by the New York State Division of Parole. Police say he was absconder and had previously removed his ankle bracelet.

As for what happened next, the chief would only say that remains under investigation.

One thing is certain, McDonald was shot by a Troy officer identified as Jerrod Iler.

Troy Mayor Patrick Madden released the following statement:

“I continue to have the utmost confidence in the dedicated men & women of the Troy Police Department and their ability to protect and serve our community. The help that these outside agencies provide to our department will greatly assist this investigation and provide an additional measure of expertise to this case.”

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Troy Police at (518)-270-4402.