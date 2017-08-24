Authorities responding to active shooter in downtown Charleston, SC

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — Emergency crews are responding an active shooter situation in downtown Charleston.

According to the Charleston County Consolidated Dispatch, the Charleston Police Department, Charleston City Fire, and Charleston County EMS responded to the area of Virginia’s On King on Thursday, August 24 at 12:18 p.m.

King Street between Calhoun and Morris is blocked off to motorist and pedestrian traffic because of the incident within the 400 block of King Street.

Police are asking people to avoid the area.

Witnesses say tell News 2’s Libba Holland that cops have guns drawn. We’re also told the CVS Pharmacy in the area has been evacuated.

We’ve reached out to the Charleston Police Department to find out if the shooter is still at-large.

We are awaiting a response from authorities.