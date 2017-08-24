8/24 Pet Connection: Georgia

Georgia is a 3-year-old spayed Catahoula mix.

According to her prior family, she has lived with children of all ages as well as a cat and rabbits, and she loved them all! She also likes to swim, but Georgia loves nothing more than to be with people.

She loves walks and laying in the grass enjoying the breeze. She has an amazing temperament and will steal your heart immediately with her beautiful brown eyes. You will not meet a lovelier dog than Georgia.

Georgia does have some special needs. When she came to the shelter we were told that she has a seizure disorder. While we have not witnessed any seizure activity during her stay with us her condition does require medication. The medication is not expensive and will cost approximately **** a month depending on your pharmacy or veterinarian’s pricing.

Upon arrival at the shelter Georgia tested positive for Lyme disease and Anaplasmosis. While she has not shown symptoms of either she is on a 30-day course of antibiotics as a precaution.

There are not adequate words to describe what a wonderful dog Georgia is and she will be a priceless addition to her new family. She is loving, calm, and special beyond measure.

Saratoga County Animal Shelter 518-885-4113