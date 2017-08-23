Sex offender accused of giving cigarettes, marijuana to 12-year-old girl

By Published:

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York State Police arrested a Level 2 sex offender they say provided cigarettes and marijuana to a 12-year-old girl.

Michael Briggs, 41, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child, unlawful dealing with a child, and criminal sale of marijuana.

Police say Briggs also failed registry requirements for his sex offender status. As a result, he was charged with two felonies.

Briggs was arraigned and remanded to the Rensselaer County Jail in lieu of bail.

Anyone with concerns about Briggs is asked to contact State Police at (518)-279-4227.

 

