Portion of West Campbell Rd in Rotterdam closed for storm repairs

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A portion of West Campbell Road will remain closed Wednesday morning for repairs after strong storms swept through the area Tuesday evening.

West Campbell Road (NY Route 337) will be closed to all traffic between Burdeck Street and Putnam Road for extensive storm-related utility repairs.

Police say the road is expected to remain closed well into the morning commute hours.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes, as police expect major traffic delays in the area.

