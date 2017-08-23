Portion of West Campbell Rd in Rotterdam closed for storm repairs

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A portion of West Campbell Road will remain closed Wednesday morning for repairs after strong storms swept through the area Tuesday evening.

West Campbell Road (NY Route 337) will be closed to all traffic between Burdeck Street and Putnam Road for extensive storm-related utility repairs.

Drivers are not happy to find that a portion of West Campbell Road in Rotterdam is shut down this morning for storm related repairs … pic.twitter.com/bNiFhODBow — Samantha DiMascio (@SamanthaOn10) August 23, 2017

Police say the road is expected to remain closed well into the morning commute hours.

Drivers should avoid the area and seek alternate routes, as police expect major traffic delays in the area.