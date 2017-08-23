NY joins multi-state effort to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Governor’s Office announced a multi-state effort to further reduce greenhouse gas emissions from the electric power sector.

The cap on power plants emissions will be lowered an additional 30 percent below 2020 levels by 2030.

The bipartisan group, formed in 2005, includes New York, Connecticut, Delaware, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. They participate in the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) to reduce power plant emissions.

The governor’s office says this fulfills Governor Andrew Cuomo’s pledge to lower power plant emissions in the state.

“New York leads the nation’s efforts in strengthening climate security, and through the RGGI program and this latest bipartisan proposal to reduce emissions even further, the investment of proceeds will continue to support and create thousands of jobs and reduce electricity bills for residents,” Gov. Cuomo said.

RGGI, according to the governor’s office, contributed to nearly 50 percent reduction in carbon dioxide emissions from affect power plants in the state and a 90 percent reduction in coal-fired power generation in the state.