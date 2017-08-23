Glens Falls mayor issues proclamation after double homicide

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Glens Falls Mayor John Diamond is commending the officers who made a quick arrest in a double murder case.

Mayor Diamond issued the proclamation to the officers saying they acted with extreme urgency and great skill in putting the evidence together and arresting 21-year-old Bryan Redden within hours.

Redden is accused of slashing 33-year-old Crystal Riley’s throat in front of her 4-year-old daughter. Police say he then killed the young girl.

Police think Redden was acquainted with Riley but are still struggling to find a motive.

Redden has no known criminal history. He has agreed to undergo a psychiatric evaluation.