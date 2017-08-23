31-year-old man shot Tuesday night in Hudson has died

HUDSON, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Hudson Police say a 31-year-old man has died after he was shot in the chest in Hudson Tuesday night.

The shooting took place near the corner of State and Columbia Streets.

Officials say the man underwent emergency surgery at Columbia Memorial Hospital but has since died.

Investigators are still working to figure out what led to the shooting Tuesday night, and say they are not sure if the shooting is related to the recent rash of violent crimes in Hudson recently.

