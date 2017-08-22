NY AG announces settlement over pre-authorization for opioid addiction treatment drugs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York Attorney General’s Office announced a national settlement with Anthem to discontinue pre-authorization for opioid addiction treatment drugs.

The agreement includes Empire BlueCross BlueShield (BCBS), which insurers more than 4 million New Yorkers and resolves Attorney General Eric Schneiderman’s investigation of prior authorization practices for medication-assisted treatment (MAT).

The attorney general’s office says when prescribed and monitored properly, MAT has been proven to be effective in helping patients recover from opioid use disorder and is safe and cost-effective in reducing the risk of overdoses.

“We’re facing an opioid crisis in New York and around the country – and we should be doing whatever we can to make lifesaving treatments accessible to those suffering from addiction,” said Attorney General Schneiderman.

The agreement comes several months after Attorney General Schneiderman announced a similar agreement with Cigna.