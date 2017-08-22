New law allows Hoosick Falls to issue long-term financing

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New York Governor Andrew Cuomo signed a new law allowing the village to issue long-term bonds to pay for the costs associated with water contamination.

The bonds are payable over 10 years.

Under previous state law, the village would be required to reimburse its general and water and sewer fund to pay for the expenses.

Some of those costs include engineering, testing, legal services and public relations.

The legislation was sponsored by Senator Kathy Marchione. She says the new law will “ensure the village has more flexibility via an extended period of 10 years to meet its expenses. I commend the governor for making this measure a priority and signing it into law.”