SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A local man was arrested after police say he was found with heroin laced with fentanyl.

Police say when they pulled over Michael Fitzgerald, 31, of Gansevoort, they found more than 1000 envelopes with drugs inside.

He was charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Fentanyl-laced heroin that has recently been spreading across upstate New York. Fentanyl is a powerful painkiller known to be stronger than morphine.