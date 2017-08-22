How a dangerous Takata air bag made its way into a used car

Takata
FILE - This Oct. 22, 2014, file photo shows the North American headquarters of automotive parts supplier Takata in Auburn Hills, Mich. Seven more companies including electric car maker Tesla Motors could be facing recalls because they use air bag inflators made by Takata Corp. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio, File)

DETROIT (AP) – A lawsuit alleges that a dangerous Takata air bag should have been recalled before going from a wrecked car to a salvage yard, eventually ending up in a 2002 Honda Accord and nearly killing a Las Vegas woman.

The Accord had been fixed up and sold to the family of 19-year-old Karina Dorado, whose trachea was punctured by shrapnel spewed by the faulty air bag. The lawsuit filed in Las Vegas highlights the sometimes suspect world of auto parts recycling and shows how dangerous recalled parts can find their way into used cars.

It’s unclear how many faulty Takata inflators are being used in refurbished vehicles. Honda says it has bought 75,000 of them from salvage yards to keep them off the road.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it’s investigating the case.

