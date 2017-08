WASHINGTON (AP) – The top U.S commander for the Middle East says the first deployments of new U.S. forces will arrive in Afghanistan “pretty quickly.'”

Gen. Joseph Votel estimates it could take days or a few weeks.

He says that “what’s most important for us now is to get some capabilities in to have an impact on the current fighting season.”

Votel spent last weekend in Afghanistan.

He spoke on Tuesday to reporters traveling with him to Saudi Arabia.