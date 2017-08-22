Early hydrant flushing taking place in Mechanicville

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As water woes continue for some Mechanicville neighbors, the Department of Public Works is flushing fire hydrants to see if that will help clear up the brown color.

Now going on weeks with brown water, Dawson Vanderveen is still making frequent walks to the store to pick up jugs of water.

“I would still drink the bottled water until they actually find out what’s going on.”

He showed us just how discolored the water still is in his apartment, even after the Department of Public Works sent out this letter declaring the water safe.

Vanderveen isn’t buying it.

“It’s definitely not normal and not healthy like I wish they could find out what’s going on soon.”

On Tuesday, there was a new effort from the DPW to solve the problem they’re flushing area fire hydrants to help purge sediment in the system.

Scheduled flushings typically happen in the fall but the DPW says the discoloration has prompted them to do it early hoping that will clear up the water.

Officials say the process could initially cause more discoloration as sediments are stirred up; however, they insist the water is perfectly safe to drink.

The brown in Vanderveen’s bathwater, tap, and laundry still remains.

“Our white clothes have come out with rust stains on them and it’s ruined our clothes.”

Until it’s clear, he says he’ll continue to make trips to pick up bottles.

“I think the hydrant flushing will solve some of the problem but I don’t think all of it.”

The hydrant flushing is expected to continue through Wednesday.

A new boil water advisory is in effect in Mechanicville for a water main break at Stillwater Avenue and Brickyard Road. The advisory is for anyone living on Warsaw Avenue from Maple to Mulberry, Stillwater Avenue and Hulin Street.

Around 12 to 20 homes are impacted.