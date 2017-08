SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – New measures are being put in place to help prevent horse injury and death at the Saratoga Race Course.

Seventeen horses have died so far this racing season.

In response, NYRA says it is implementing new measures including additional veterinarians on hand, technology to examine horses at risk for injury, and comprehensive owner, trainer, and vet education.

The measures will go beyond Saratoga and will be put into effect at all NYRA tracks.