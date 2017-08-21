Large police presence blocks off portion of Lark St. in Albany

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A portion of Lark Street in Albany is closed after police received a report of a person with a weapon inside an apartment.

Around 6:50 p.m. Monday, police responded to an apartment at 191 Lark St. for a report of a person inside with a weapon.

Police had their long guns drawn as they surrounded the apartment. They also brought in high risk negotiators to try and talk with a man inside.

“We have made contact with the person inside the apartment,” Officer Steve Smith said. “He is the only one inside that apartment. Right now, negotiations are taking place with the subject to try to get him to come out.”

Police said no one else was in the apartment when they arrived, and the man has not made any threats to police or himself.

Lark Street between Washington Avenue and State Street is closed until further notice.

People who live in that area are not able to get in or out of their homes.

CDTA is also rerouting buses.

This is a developing story. NEWS10 ABC will provide details as they become available.

 

 

