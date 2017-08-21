Funding needed following Hoosick Falls flooding

HOOSICK FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – A church in Hoosick Falls is still reeling from flood damage and is forced to hold mass at a remote location.

The governor’s office says it is days away from submitting a damage assessment to FEMA, including more than one dozen New York State counties who suffered recent flood damage. Hoosick Falls is one of those communities hoping FEMA will help with funding.

The majority of the damage is in the basement. The water completely ripped up the floor boards. The flooding also damaged the walls and made a hole in the floor.

“We just can’t be there right now so we’re using a school gym where we also play basketball,” Tom Zelker, Pastor Immaculate Conception Church in Hoosick Falls, said.

Zelker is feeling lost after flood waters destroyed their village and their place of worship.

“That night the water came rampaging through the back of our church, flooded the subbasement. Water broke in through the foundation and windows, nine feet of water down there.”

Pastor Tom says the fate of the church is now in the hands of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Albany, which is currently evaluating the structural damage of the building.

“We’re in tough shape right now, just bringing things back and forth to our school here and knowing where I’m going to be and where our people are going to gather and that’s really more important than anything else.”

The community is sticking by one another. Two fundraisers were held over the weekend; the band Together Again raised money for a fellow member whose home was damaged during the flood; and another fundraiser helped the Ryan family.

“Unfortunately, we still have some residents who are still in limbo. If you’re doing repairs keep track of everything. Take pictures so that if funding comes down the way which I’m hoping it will and I’m optimistic that it will then they can get some help,” Hoosick Falls Mayor Rob Allen said.

As for damage to public buildings and infrastructure Mayor Allen says FEMA will have to determine if the weather event is going to be declared a natural disaster.

“We’re looking at $300,000 dollars of damage overall when this is all said and done, which I think is actually a viable number. You know, having about 85 to 90 percent of that covered is a lot more helpful to the village, and of course, the tax payers,” Mayor Allen said.

The New York Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services released this statement:

“DHSES has been working closely with federal and local officials, including Hoosick Falls, to document damages caused by the severe weather system that impacted much of upstate New York in late June and July. The State is on track to request a formal federal disaster declaration to cover all impacted counties by the end of the month.”